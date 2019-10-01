Kapil Sharma posted a video on Instagram that shows him mimicking Navjot Singh Siddhu, who has been replaced by Archana Puran Singh on Kapil Sharma Show.

Siddhu, who used to appear on Kapil Sharma Show as the regular guest, is no longer part of the show. Archana took over the chair on the show since last few months. While Archana has been enjoying her appearance on the comedy show, host Kapil and others often jokingly tease her saying that she is the reason that Siddhu had to quit the show.

In the latest video, Kapil is seen sporting a turban and mimicking Siddhu by reading out a poem in typical style of the former Cricketer. In the poem, Kapil says Archana will be sinned for replacing Siddhu in the show, of course she said it jokingly. Indeed, Kapil never ceases to entertain.

Kapil Sharma Show has been doing well at the TRP chart. While it was being said that the show would not excel without Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek's entry made a big change. Several big celebrities make sure to appear on Kapil's show to promote their movies.

The latest to appear on Kapil Sharma Show are Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff for the promotions of War. Some promos from the episode are already out that suggest that it was a fun-filled night. Viewers will get to watch the episode soon.

Watch the funny video where Kapil mimicked Siddhu below: