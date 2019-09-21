Sunil Grover's cryptic tweet a couple of days ago had sparked speculations about his much-awaited comeback to The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian rubbished the rumours calling it baseless. However, he said that if there is any development about his return or any sort of collaboration with Kapil Sharma, he will himself share the news with his fans.

"Abhi tak mujhe he nahi pata that I am returning to the show (laughs). But jokes apart, there is no such development as of now. Whenever it happens, I will myself announce about it," Sunil Grover told ETimes in an interview.

Sunil has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show for a very long time and he had admitted that the show and the characters that he played on stage gave him immense popularity. He had shot to fame when he played the character of Gutthi on Comedy Nights With Kapil. He then went on to become household with yet another quirky character of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabi on The Kapil Sharma Show which never failed to tickle the funny bone of the audience.

And if you ask whether the team of The Kapil Sharma Show misses Sunil on the show, the answer would be a NO.

Krushna Abhishek has brought his own flavour of comedy and humour with Sapna, who runs a beauty parlour, and has now become one of the most loved characters on The Kapil Sharma Show. He has filled in the shoes of Sunil Grover and it wouldn't be wrong to say that Krishna has took over Sunil and made home in audience's hearts with his performances on the show.

Despite facing several ups and downs, The Kapil Sharma Show has remained the most loved shows on television and continues to garner TRPs by entertaining its viewers with its funny gigs and witty conversations with celebrity guests.