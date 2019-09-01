It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sunil Grover had been the heart and soul of The Kapil Sharma Show. With the beginning of the new season, many people had requested Sunil to come back on the show but the comedian had denied all the possibilities so far. And if you ask whether the team of The Kapil Sharma Show misses Sunil on the show, it seems like the answer would be a NO.

Sunil's Gutthi is still etched in the hearts and minds of the audience. But Krushna Abhishek brought his own flavour of comedy and humour with Sapna, who runs a beauty parlour, and has now become one of the most loved characters on The Kapil Sharma Show. So when Krushna was asked if Sapna gets compared to Gutthi, the comedian said that people have forgotten Sunil after watching him perform on stage.

"You won't believe it but no one has compared Sapna to Guthi till date. In fact, people tell me that jabse tum aaye ho hum Sunil ko bhul chuke hai. I have received this compliment several times. Sunil is a very good actor. I grade him as a very good actor. He has his own style. I have my own style," Krushna Abhishek told Zoom TV.

Krushna further said that there's no one who talks about Sunil's absence on the show. He admitted that though initially people did miss Sunil on Kapil Sharma show but they have now taken control.

"Akshay Kumar does a different kind of comedy, Govinda does a different kind of comedy but both are great in their own spaces. I believe that Sunil has a different style and his character doesn't match with Sapna at all. No one talks about him on the show, too. Initially people did, but then we took over," he said.

For the uninitiated, Sunil Grover had shot to fame when he played the character of Gutthi on Comedy Nights With Kapil. He then went on to become household with yet another quirky character of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabi on The Kapil Sharma Show which never failed to tickle the funny bone of the audience.

Sunil had earlier admitted that he did have insecurities while leaving The Kapil Sharma Show mid-way. And he had also thanked the platform that gave me so much recognition. He also opened up about the infamous brawl between him and Kapil and regretted that it shouldn't have happened.