Every week we wait with baited breaths to know which of our favourite shows have bagged which spot in the TRP chart. But, for the fans of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Nach Baliye 9; there is sad news.

To begin with, at the top spot we have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 3.8 points. With 2.9 points, Kundali Bhagya is at the second spot. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was at the top spot last week too. Kundali Bhagya had taken up the second spot followed by Kumkum Bhagya at the third spot last week, reports Pinkvilla.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has bagged the third spot with 2.7 points. The show was at the sixth spot last week. Kumkum Bhagya has been going strong with 2.7 points and the fourth spot. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has grabbed the fifth spot in the race with 2.3 points. This week has seen a good jump for Taarak Mehta too as the show has jumped from seventh spot last week to fifth spot this week.

However, Kapil Sharma Show has again tumbled down and is out of the top five race. Last week, the show was in the fourth spot. This week the show has dropped down to the sixth spot. Amitabh Bachchan's most popular quiz show – Kaun Banega Crorepati – has made a majestic landing in its debut week and has landed at the seventh spot.

Superstar Singer has seen a massive dip and has slipped down from the fifth place last week to the eighth spot this week. Sehban Azim & Reem Shaikh's Zee TV show 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' has again grabbed the ninth spot last week. Avinesh Rekhi & Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia's recently launched Colors show 'Choti Sardarni' has also made its debut into the list and is at the tenth spot.