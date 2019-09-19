Fans and netizens cannot seem to be able to contain their excitement every time even a slight hint of Sunil Grover joining The Kapil Sharma Show back surfaces online. The same happened recently when a tweet of Sunil Grover was taken as a hint of him returning to Kapil's show once again.

Sunil Grover opened up about the tweet and called such rumours irritating. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "I don't know why people are speculating this because my tweet doesn't hint anything like that. There's no truth in it at all. It's not happening. Yes, fans comment on my tweet to come back but from those comments, you can't make it speculative news. It is all baseless and I don't want to comment on it. It's really irritating that these speculations arise out of nowhere. So when there's something, I myself will reveal."

On the other hand, the makers of the Kapil Sharma Show, don't seem to be missing Sunil Grover's presence at all. Talking about whether he would make a re-entry to the show, a source told HT, "There is no news of Sunil Grover's comeback on Kapil's show because Krushna Abhishek, who replaced Sunil in the show, has been very well received by the audience, and his character Sapna is well appreciated. So we are going to continue with that. Apart from Sapna, all the other characters are also doing very well."

Just a few days back, Krushna Abhishek had said that people have forgotten Sunil Grover ever since he has joined the show. He told Zoom TV, "You won't believe it but no one has compared Sapna to Guthi till date. In fact, people tell me that jabse tum aaye ho hum Sunil ko bhul chuke hai. I have received this compliment several times. Sunil is a very good actor. I grade him as a very good actor. He has his own style. I have my own style."