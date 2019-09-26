The weekend is going to get bigger and much better with the entire team of War joining The Kapil Sharma Show. Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor would be seen having a gala time with Kapil and his team on the sets of the show.

Kapil asked Hrithik to clarify and shed light on various rumours he has heard about him. Talking about the first one, Kapil asked Hrithik if he indeed had received over 30,000 proposals on the first Valentine's Day, following the success of his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Hrithik candidly replied that the number could have been higher than that too. He said he was bombarded with proposals.

Kapil talked about the second rumour and asked him if it indeed is true that Hrithik does not use a perfume twice. Hrithik agreed to that too. Vaani Kapoor too spoke about being smitten by Hrithik Roshan and working with Tiger Shroff.

Not just this, Kapil also grooved with Hrithik on the most talked-about song from the film – War – Ghungroo Toot Gaye. Hrithik had earlier stated that he wanted Tiger to be cast opposite him as he knew Tiger was the only one who could have driven him and motivated him with his workout, dedication and discipline.

While both Hrithik and Tiger are on a promotional spree and have been promoting the film in full swing, they do not share the same platform. The makers had consciously decided that the two stars should not share the screen while promoting, keeping in mind the rivalry they are supposed to enact on screens. The makers wanted the audience to not have the experience of seeing the two bonding before the release of the film.

Hrithik plays the role of special agent Kabir in War, while Tiger Shroff plays his protege Kahlid. Tiger is given the task of killing Hrithik when he apparently goes rogue.