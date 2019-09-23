Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama Ramayana has been announced and netizens cannot stop themselves from coming up with names of celebrities they want to see as Ram and Sita in the movie.

Several reports claiming Hrithik would be playing the role of Lord Rama while Deepika would play Sita's role have been doing the rounds. Now, Hrithik Roshan has clarified his stance on the film and his reaction to it.

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of his last release Super 30 has said, "No, the film has not been offered to me. I have no knowledge on the project."

Further elaborating on the topic, he said, "Every character has his own unique trait in the film. But Ram's character is very interesting. If one gives Ram some grey shades, he could become a very interesting character." There were reports of Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra joining hands to produce the film.

Reports also claimed that Prabhas would be roped in as Ravana for the magnum opus.

Talking about how he took up Super 30, Hrithik had said, "Taking up Super 30 was indeed a difficult decision for me. It's not like I've had back-to-back blockbusters to take on a film like this, which is not in the commercial realm. It's not a mainstream film. So, when I heard the script, it seemed a difficult call to take. It was a big risk. But I'm a curious soul. I wanted to take on this adventure and do something that pulled my heartstrings. Mentally, the calculation didn't seem to be a commercially viable one. But my heart wanted to do it."

Hrithik Roshan would be seen with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in War which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2019.