Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are one of the few Bollywood stars who often manage to sweep fans off their feet with their charming personality be it on-screen or off-screen. So what if the two superstars come together on the big screen? Wouldn't it be an interesting watch? Well, if the latest reports are to be believed, Hrithik and Deepika are all set to star in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama, Ramayana.

According to several reports that have been doing the rounds of the industry, Hrithik would be playing the role of Lord Rama while Deepika is being cast opposite for Sita's role. The reports further suggest that producer Madhu Mantena wanted to cast Deepika opposite Hrithik to make the project a grand one.

It is also being said that Hrithik has almost given his nod to the film and Deepika is reportedly in talks for the role. And if things fall in right place, it will be the first time that Hrithik and Deepika would be sharing screen in a film.

The movie is reportedly been bankrolled by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra and would be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar.

Meanwhile, Hrithik, who is currently basking in the sucess of SSuper 30, will be next seen in War opposite Tiger Shroff and Krrish 4. Deepika, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Meghan Gulzar's Chhapaak and will be seen playing Kapil Dev's on-screen wife in Kabir Khan's '83 which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.