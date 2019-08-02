Karan Johar has had triggered a controversy by sharing a video from his house party that made many believe that the stars present there were high on drugs. Now, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had directly alleged that it was a drug party, has now come up with an open letter demanding apology and accountability from the Bollywood stars.

A video posted by Karan had gone viral on social media, in which stars like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ayan Mukerji among others were seen partying at the film-maker's house.

The controversy started as most of the celebrities in the video appeared to be intoxicated. Many on social media, including the MLA, opined that the Bollywood stars were high on drugs.

Manjinder has now posted an open letter, slamming the stars for their alleged consumption of drugs, and demanded apology from them. The MLA pointed that if politicians and sports personalities are accountable for their deeds, film stars and idols should also be accountable for their actions.

Below is the full open letter from Manjinder: