A video has been doing the rounds on social media that has raised serious rumours about top Bollywood stars. Shot by Karan Johar at his party, the video features stars like Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, among others.

The video shows all of them partying with some music in the background but it is their facial expressions that raised the eyebrows. After watching the video, many on social media have been opining that most of the stars there were under influence of drugs.

The video shows Karan walking towards the stars in the room with the camera. Although none of them were holding any drink, many of them looked high or stoned.

Deepika, Malaika, Varun, Vicky and Ranbir looked somewhat high. However, it is Vicky's expression and gesture that raised some serious rumours. Vicky's gesture of rubbing his nose exactly when the camera was focussed on him made several on social media say that he was high on cocaine. Even his facial expression looked questionable. Also, Ayan Mukerji, who was sitting next to Vicky, was seen hiding something behind him when the camera focused on him.

All of these have made many on social media believe that the Bollywood stars were high on some drugs. One popular Twitter handle shared the video with the caption that read, "And these drug addicts are role models of millions."

Although there is no solid proof that these celebs were under the influence of drugs, they are being called "hypocrites" as many of them including, Varun, Vicky and Arjun, have campaigned against drug abuse, and now they are being believed to be under some intoxication in the video.

Watch the video below: