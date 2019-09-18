Last month, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone would come together as Lord Rama and Sita in director Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama, Ramayana. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Saaho star Prabhas has been approached to play Ravana in the project, which is yet to be finalised.

The movie is reportedly being bankrolled by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra and would be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar. The makers have sanctioned Rs 600 crore budget for the film which would be the highest ever for any Indian film.

"The makers have given the film a budget of Rs 600 crore which is also the highest ever that has been sanctioned for an Indian film. It will be released across India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. So they have already bounced the idea off to Prabhas. The team wants the Baahubali star to come on board as Ravana because they feel he will add more personality to the character. He also has the build of Ravana and with Hrithik and Deepika playing Ram and Sita, it will be perfect casting, too. But the deal has not been locked. They have just initiated talks and Prabhas and his team will decide whether they want to do the film or not." But if this turns out to be true, it's going to be huge," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

It is also being said that Hrithik has almost given his nod to the film and Deepika is reportedly in talks for the role. And if things fall in place, it will be the first time that Hrithik, Deepika and Prabhas would be sharing screen in a film.

"The casting is not yet finalised, but they are planning to take pan-Indian actors from different industries. They also intend to target the global audience with this mythological film series," a source had earlier told Deccan Chronicle.

This project is reportedly going to be a three-part series and will be shot in 3D and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This movie is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are planning to release the first part in 2021.