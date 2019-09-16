There's no doubt that Deepika Padukone is mesmerized by her long-time boyfriend and husband Ranveer Singh and vice versa. So much so that she is often seen borrowing Ranveer's quirky outfits during her outings which just goes to show how much they love each other. The two got married last year in November but it seems like Deepika still feels she is in her dating stage.

Deepika was recently in Delhi along with her sister Anisha Padukone for the first edition of Live, Love, Laugh - a lecture series wherein she talked about the 4 years of journey of her foundation ever since its inception. However, during the interaction session, Deepika had a goofy moment when she was reminded about she being married to Ranveer Singh.

While interacting with the audience, Deepika said, "I am a daughter, I am a sister, I am an actor..." and took a pause. The host then prompted her saying, "a wife?" To which, Deepika said, "Ohh I forgot that" and everyone burst into laughter.

During the lecture series, Deepika, who has openly spoken about her battle with depression at the peak of her career, is happy that a conversation on mental health has opened up but agrees there is still a long way to go in terms of creating more awareness.

"I think the conversation has opened up (on mental health). I don't think there's as much stigma as there used to be four years ago. But we certainly have a long way to go in terms of creating more awareness. I think that's where we need to keep the conversation alive," Deepika, who looked stunning in a pristine white ensemble paired with shimmery dangling earrings and minimal make-up, told reporters.

One of the highest paid actor of India, Deepika, who started her career with Om Shanti Om over a decade ago, has set up a foundation to create awareness on mental health named 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' in 2015, which creates awareness about stress, anxiety and depression.

From opening about her struggles to now, the Piku star describes her journey as incredible.

"It's been an incredible journey since we developed our foundation. .. it's been 4 years now and today we launch our first lecture series and I think we have come a long way and in all certainty we have a long way to go. But I think as far as the conversation around mental health is concerned I think we have come a long way," she said.

Deepika added, "I think media has had a huge role in that in opening up the conversation in various ways whether its interviews, write-ups and articles... but we certainly have a long way to go and that's why we have the lecture series today."

The maiden lecture was delivered by Pulitzer Prize winning author and Padma Shree awardee Siddhartha Mukherjee. The event was graced by Deepika's parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala, sister Anisha Padukone, actress Sharmila Tagore, key stakeholders and decision makers from different sectors.