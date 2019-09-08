It's always fun to watch Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor together, be it on-screen or off-screen. There's always so much to talk about them. The two had been among the most talked about couples in Bollywood, right from their romantic affair to being cordial with each other post their bitter break-up. And now that Deepika and Ranbir have always shared a warm relationship, the former lovers are back to entertain their fans with their crackling chemistry.

In a recent ad for paint, Deepika and Ranbir can be seen pulling each other's leg in the most cutest way ever. In the video, Ranbir can be seen complaining to Deepika over the phone about why she didn't invite him for her house-warming party. Deepika tells him that she has painted her walls with a paint that kills bacteria and didn't want to cause any harm to him. While Ranbir takes a minute to understand what she meant, Deepika bursts out laughing.

In the next scene, Ranbir can be seen at her new house and as Deepika tries to lean against the walls, he stops her saying that it kills bacteria. To which, Deepika fakes a smile at his humour and later joins him in the laughter.

It just goes to show how exes can be good friends even after they move on in their respective lives. While Deepika married Ranveer Singh last year, Ranbir is currently dating Alia Bhatt and they are rumoured to be tying the knot in 2020.

Watch the video here: