Baahubali actor Prabhas, who is basking in the success of Saaho, released the first look of Mann Bairagi, a biopic on Narendra Modi, on September 17, which happens to be the Prime Minister's birthday.

Narendra Modi, who became the Prime Minister for his second term in May, is one of the few most popular and successful politicians of India. His success story has inspired several filmmakers to churn out movies based on him. A biopic on NaMo was released earlier this year, while few more are in the making.

The latest we hear is that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has taken inspiration from Narendra Modi's life. He is producing a biographical movie on the Prime Minister of India in collaboration with Mahaveer Jain. The biopic, directed by Sanjay Tripathy, is titled Mann Bairagi.

Prabhas shares a good bond with Narendra Modi, as two of them have met each other on several occasions. Sanjay Leela Bhansali chose this pan-India actor to release the first look of Mann Bairagi. The Saaho star shared its poster on his Instagram page and wished the Prime Minister of India on his 69th birthday.

Prabhas wrote, "A special film on a special person by a special filmmaker on this special day, Happy Birthday @narendramodi Sir. So happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Mahaveer Jain's 'Mann Bairagi', an untold story of our PM, directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. @bhansaliproductions #SanjayLeelaBhansali #MahaveerJain @dhanushkraja #HappyBDayPMModi."

The actor's fans are thrilled over him releasing the first look of Mann Bairagi. They say there are several popular actors in Hindi film industry but Bollywood filmmakers preferred to get it unveiled by Prabhas. It is an honour for the actor, as the people in B-Town started considering his name for their movie promotions. Here is how they reacted to the Saaho star's post on Instagram.

Priti.preeti: Wow u presented first look of Movie of Narendra Modi Sir... Its really honoured darling... Happy Happy Happy... Love you darling...

Arun_vanam: Bollywood cinemala firstlook Release chesey range ki elavu Khans ni pakkana petti #Prabhas tho launch cheyisthunaru ante That too Indian Prime minister's biopic produced by SLB Next level anthe sontha industry movies launch cheyatam matrame kadhu , idho rakam Zindabad Rebelstar ✊

Dillesh_rebel: King of indian cinema Prabhas era started

Poojahegde_ig: Very proud❤️❤️.. and the poster is

Rashmika.mandanna143: Very proud moment for all #prabhas fans.. great honour

verma.abhay_: Thank you so much sir for this

Ana_karenina1005: Thanks Prabhas Wonderful to know. All the best to the entire team

_durga_jaiswal: Wishing Our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji... A very Happy Birthday.... Very happy to see that my fav. Star is wishing inspiration of all... #shrinarendramodiji