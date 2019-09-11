The news of Salman Khan pairing up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 17 years for Inshallah had created a storm on social media. The fact that he was going to be paired opposite a much younger and currently the topmost actress Alia Bhatt grabbed major headlines. However, when the news of Salman not being a part of the project came out, it broke a million hearts.

Several theories about Salman's exit from the film surfaced online. While few claimed that it was only a temporary setback for the film, another section claimed that the reason behind Salman's exit was the creative difference between him and Bhansali. One report even suggested that the project could not be helmed because of the remuneration Salman Khan was offered.

Post Salman Khan's exit, Shah Rukh's name had started floating around as his replacement. However, in the latest update, we hear that Hrithik Roshan might replace Salman Khan.

A Mumbai Mirror report stated that Hrithik Roshan had a meeting with Mr Bhansali and going by the buzz, it appears that it well could have been for Inshallah. Though an official announcement is yet to come our way, it would be exciting to watch Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan paired opposite each other.

While Alia Bhatt has maintained a stoic silence on the issue, she had earlier stated that she jumped for fifteen minutes when she was offered the part.

"A massive budget has been invested in the pre-production process of 'Inshallah'. Hence, Bhansali is planning to continue with his magnum opus without Salman Khan. The filmmaker has decided to make a few changes to the script and make the project as planned. Alia will still be a part of the film but another actor will be roped in to replace Salman," a source close to Bhansali was quoted as saying by The Times of India.