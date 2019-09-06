The infamous feud between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut is just one Google search away from people who had been living under a rock. It all started in 2016 when Kangana had ruffled Hrithik's feathers by calling him a 'silly ex' in an interview. Till date, the tense atmosphere between Kangana and Hrithik hasn't died down. In July, before the release of Super 30, Hrithik had spoken about the harassment he faced at the hands of Kangana. Usually Hrithik avoids talking about his feud with Kangana, but this time around, he sportingly addressed the issue at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore.

Last year, Kangana was all over the media when she had launched a scathing attack on Hrithik who ended up slapping the Manikarnika actress with a legal notice. During this time, Hrithik had decided to come out and speak against the injustice that was happening to him. His interviews went viral on social media and had received a lot of appreciation from people who hailed the Krrish actor for speaking his heart out.

But the one thing that hurt Hrithik the most during this turbulent phase, is about the media which gave a lot of attention to Kangana and her lies.

"What hurt me was that media gave attention to the audacity with which that certain person was indulging in lying and deceit," Hrithik said.

Earlier, Hrithik had said that he had realised that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with.

On the work front, after the success of Super 30, Hrithik will be next seen in YRF's action drama War wherein he has been pitted against Tiger Shroff who vows to beat the best. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor who looks hotter than ever with her perfect bikini body.