Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on Kapil Sharma Show, and when witty humour joins gorgeousness, a fun-filled night is guaranteed.

Kapil posted a video on social media where he and PeeCee are seen to have a funny conversation. The actress threw a tough question at the comedian, and the latter's answer left all present burst with laughter.

Priyanka asked Kapil what he will chose between Rs 2 crore cheque and a holiday at Maldives with six hot girls. The show host said he would take the money. However, it is the reason he cited that made everybody laugh out loud.

Kapil said he would chose Rs 2 crore cheque because the same Maldives package he can arrange in Rs 60,000. Indeed, it is difficult to beat Kapil's wit.

Priyanka appeared on Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. It is not sure if the other cast of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, also turned up on the show. Nonetheless, it will definitely be delightful to watch Kapil and Priyanka's fun conversation on the show.

Kapil Sharma Show has been running well on the TRP chart. Krushna Abhishek has to a great extent covered up the absence of Sunil Grover in the show. Also, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar along with Sumona Chakravarti have been adding much to the content.