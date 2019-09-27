The latest TRP report for the week gone by is finally here. This week's report is deemed to be quite important as next week, many changes are expected in the list once Bigg Boss 13 starts airing. While the list had become repetitive for the last few weeks with the same shows at almost the same spot, this time we have some game-changers.

Kundali Bhagya: Kundali Bhagya has surprisingly taken up the top spot this week by removing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Kundali Bhagya was at the second spot last week with 3.1 points. And this week, the show is at the first spot with 3.4 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the second spot this week with 3.2 points. The show was at the top for several months now. The show had made 3.2 points last week too.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: There is no stopping Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati as the show has grabbed the third spot this week. Last week too, the show was at the third spot and going by the immense viewership, it does not appear to be coming down the ladder anytime soon.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped up a bit. The show is at the fourth spot this week, which is a one-step jump from its last week's fifth position. The show has received 3.1 points.

Kumkum Bhagya: Kumkum Bhagya, which was at the fourth spot last week has slipped down one step. The show has garnered 3.0 points and is at the fifth spot this week.

Superstar Singer has taken up the sixth spot with 2.9 points followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 2.4 points at the seventh spot. Choti Sardaarrni has bagged 2.5 points and is at the eighth spot this week. Tujhse Hai Raabta and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are at ninth place with 2.2 points. Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is at the tenth spot with 2.1 points.