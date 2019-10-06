It has barely been a week since BiggBoss 13 started airing but, the show has already landed in some major soup. After demanding the removal of 'annoying' Ameesha Patel, netizens have given the show a communal twist. #JehadFelataBiggBoss started trending as netizens alleged that the show is playing with religious sentiments.

For this season, contestants were asked to share their beds with either a male or a female partner each and this hasn't gone down too well with netizens. Many of the female contestants were made to share their beds with male contestants on the show and were given the title of BFF – Bed Friend Forever.

Hashtag JehadFelataBiggBoss started trending on Twitter and neither the show nor Salman Khan has been spared. A Muslim contestant and male model from Kashmir is made to share bed with a Brahmin television actress who hails from Kashmir. Netizens were irked with this decision and called it Bigg Boss' move on attacking Hindu culture. People have given it a communal twist and called it a boost to jehad.

#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss #BiggBossTamil3 one Muslim anchor Salman also include support to terririum in India, for money,, nothing any response about remove to article 370., shame man! Shame pic.twitter.com/DptlHuOzuN — Bela CN (@bela_cn) October 5, 2019

Y ppl r watching this show, what knowledge they get by watching this show??? Now introducing new concept of sharing bed with so called ''BFFs".



On a serious note Ppl watching this show shld consult psychiatrist#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss #BigBoss13 pic.twitter.com/QOobp1pJi0 — Nidhi Thakkar ?? (@nidhithakkar245) October 5, 2019