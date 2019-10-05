It is time for Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar wherein Salman Khan will be seen grilling the contestants on the show. Within the first week itself, the Bigg Boss house was lit with heated arguments between Shefali Bagga and Devoleena Bhattacharjee and a bit of romance between Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill. And Salman will leave no stone unturned to pull the leg of contestants based on their behaviour in the house.

During the episode, Salman will be seen teasing Paras about asking Shehnaz for a kiss and will ask him if he knows how many calories get burnt while kissing.

Next in Salman's hitlist will be the Bahus of television who have ganged up to play the game. He will ask Mahira about her decision to not nominate herself to be the queen of the house and will ask the men in the house if they consider Siddharth Shukla as the strongest contestant.

A lot has happened in the first week of Bigg Boss 13. While the fight between Devoleena and Shefali has taken a ugly turn, we saw the latter body-shaming Rashami Desai and bringing out Arti Singh's personal life and rumoured affairs on the show.

On the other hand, Koena Mitra, who was originally featured in Saki Saki song from Sanjay Dutt starrer Musafir, opened up about her cosmetic surgery gone wrong and even revealed disturbing details about her possessive ex-boyfriend who locked her up and burnt her passport.

It would be interesting to see how Salman will handle the situation in the Bigg Boss 13 house in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.