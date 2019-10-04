Former journalist Shefali Bagga has been at the receiving end of criticism for body-shaming Rashami Desai and launching a personal attack on Arti Singh. And now, Zareen Khan has called out Shefali for her untoward behaviour in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

It all started during the show's first luxury budget task called the BB Hospital Task in which the contestants were split into two teams wherein one of team members who were playing nurses would be looking after the ones from the opposite team who were posing as patients.

During the task, Bigg Boss announced that Shefali and Shehnaaz Gill would be treating ears of Rashami and Arti with their talks. After discussing a bit, Shefali and Shehnaaz decided that they would keep pestering Rashami and Arti with their trash tasks.

And the moment the task began, Shefali and Shehnaaz shocked all other contestants in the house with their shameful approach to win the task. Shefali raised questions about Aarti's failed marraige and her rumoured relationship with Siddharth Shukla which left Arti into tears. Shefali even passed nasty comments on Rashami's body weight saying, "Motape se toh size badh raha hai, par height se nahi."

While the viewers had been slamming Shefali on social media, Zareen Khan, who has always been unfront talking about body-shaming, took to Instagram to shame Shefali for her filthy comments and lauded Rashami and Arti for maintaining their composure in the situation.

"Being a journalist automatically puts a lot of responsibility on your shoulders but Shefali Bagga seems to have forgotten all about it, just to win a game!" Zareen wrote.

"She not only body-shamed Rashami Desai but also did not hesitate to bring up Arti Singh's personal life, in the name of doing a task! It's sad that being a woman and that too an intelligent one at that, I suppose, considering she's a journalist, this is what she is towards other women!" She added.

Take a look.