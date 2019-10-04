It has been barely four days but Bigg Boss 13 has already managed to bring out the most vicious side of many of the contestants out. In a recent hospital task, news anchor Shefali Bagga raised questions on Arti Singh's failed marriage and affair rumours with Sidharth Shukla. Bagga was slammed by netizens for stooping so low and has already been on everyone's hit list inside the house too.

While we all did know about Arti Singh being in a relationship with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Ayaz Khan and the duo mutually parted ways, Shefali's claims have made us wonder if Ayaz was the one Arti was secretly married to? We could have thought of Shefali's claims being made just for the task but, Arti's silence after that and her subsequent breaking down has led us to wonder if Shefali's claims were true.

"It's strange that it took us three years to realise that we are two different people, who aren't on the same page on many issues. We tried to salvage the relationship, but it wasn't meant to be. Some friendships shouldn't graduate to love or marriage. Having said that, we continue to be best friends and are there for each other. It's unfortunate that we couldn't become life partners," talking about her break-up with Ayaz, Arti had told TOI.

Not just that, Shefali also spoke about Sidharth and her affair point-blank and the way Arti kept mum on it and didn't bring it up even later, makes us believe that there indeed was something brewing between the two if not in the present.

Neither Ayaz Khan nor her brother Krushna Abhishek has spoken up after the episode denying or accepting the reports despite all the hullaballoo. But, seems Arti is not the one to mince her words, we are hoping she would reveal the truth very soon herself.