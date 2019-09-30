And the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 13 was even bigger and grander than we had expected. While the celebrity line-up this year is definitely news worthy, the revelations made by celebs on the show have already garnered quite a buzz.

Ameesha Patel, who would be seen as the maalkin of the house this year and would keep a kadi nazar on the housemates, revealed that Uttaran fame Rashami Desai and Balika Vadhu fame Sidharth Shukla, might have been more than just co-actors at some point of time. Ameesha revealed that she has heard the rumours of the duo's professional friendship turning into a personal one during the shooting of their popular show Dil Se Dil Tak.

The rumours of Rashami Desai willing to tie-the-knot with beau Arhaan Khan inside Bigg Boss 13 house had created quite a storm on social media. However, Rashami denied those rumours on the show. In an interview, Desai had said, "I really want to know who is spreading these rumours. I am a mature woman and I know how to take decisions. I don't understand why someone would do this. This is a very stupid rumour. It is (marriage) such a beautiful thing. If I get married, I will let people know about it in a beautiful way. I won't be committing a crime."

"I have a mixed feeling. I am a little nervous, a little bit scared and at the same time excited. It is not going to be easy but I think it will be an interesting journey. Everyone who has been there says if you are on this show, you learn to handle your mood swings, your feelings. I feel that is an amazing thing. It makes you a stronger person," Rashami told IANS about being a part of Bigg Boss.