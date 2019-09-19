After Sara Khan-Ali Merchant and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas-Kunwar Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, looks like another couple will tie the knot in the much-awaited Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan.

Rumour has it that Rashami Desai and her beau Arhaan Khan will get married inside the house. "While Rashami will enter the house in the beginning, Arhaan is expected to join her a few weeks later. Rashami's cousin and a friend are likely to be the witnesses at the wedding. While this is the big plan so far, Arhaan is yet to sign the contract," a source told the Times of India.

Rashami and Arhaan, a diamond merchant-turned-actor, met in 2017 but got to know each other well last year at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding. Arhaan was last seen on TV show Badho Bahu.

"They seem perfect for each other. They are two mature individuals, who are taking one day at a time. They are serious about each other and are talking about tying the knot in a year's time," a source had recently told Bombay Times.

However, both Rashami and Arhaan denied being in a relationship. While Rashami told the Times of India, "Arhaan is my best friend, and like family to me," Arhaan said: "I admire Rashami for the fact that she is a self-made woman. She has reached where she has on her own. We are very good friends."

Rashami, who was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak, had stirred controversy over her troubled marriage with Uttaran actor Nandish Sandhu a few years ago. The two had a much-publicised bitter divorce.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Rashami's Uttaran co-star Tinaa Dutta is also a part of Salman Khan show. Rashami and Tinaa were a hit Jodi and played the roles of Tappu and Ichcha in the popular show.