With just over a month remaining for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 to go on air, ardent fans of the controversial show are eagerly waiting to see the contestants who will be locked inside the mad house.

While a few names have surfaced online, Rashami Desai of Uttaran fame was also said to have signed the Bigg Boss 13 contract. And now, rumour has it that her alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan, a diamond merchant-turned-actor, will be participating on the show as well.

Rashami, who was last seen on Dil Se Dil Tak, had stirred controversy over her troubled marriage with Uttaran actor Nandish Sandhu a few years ago. The two had a much-publised bitter divorce.

However, seems like the actress has moved on and has found love again. Rashami and Arhaan, last seen in Badho Bahu, met in 2017 but got to know each other well last year at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding.

"They seem perfect for each other. They are two mature individuals, who are taking one day at a time. They are serious about each other and are talking about tying the knot in a year's time," a source told Bombay Times.

However, both Rashami and Arhaan have denied being in a relationship. While Rashami told the Times of India, "Arhaan is my best friend, and like family to me," Arhaan said: "I admire Rashami for the fact that she is a self-made woman. She has reached where she has on her own. We are very good friends."

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Rashami's Uttaran co-star Tinaa Dattaa is also a part of Salman Khan show. Rashami and Tinaa were a hit jodi and played the roles of Tappu and Ichcha in the popular show Uttaran.

When Rashami was asked about her participation in the controversial show, she had told SpotboyE: "They did call me and also had a meeting but I don't feel I'll be able to do the show for my personal reasons. Although they want me to participate... so, let's see."

It is known that contestants of Bigg Boss are not allowed to reveal about their participation until an official announcement from the channel is made and probably this the reason both the actresses chose not to reveal anything at the moment.