Live

After months and months of a long and curious wait; India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is finally here. And if the promos are anything to go by, this season is going to be much bigger nad better than the previous seasons.

Not only would we see only celebrities in the house this year, but, actress Ameesha Patel would also be the new 'maalkin' of the house. Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai are some of the confirmed names this year. Watch this space for minute-by-minute details of the grand premiere tonight at 9 pm.

Live Updates