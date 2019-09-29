Bigg Boss 13 is expected to have a lot of twists and turns along with the usual drama. But will it also witness some sizzling romance between some of the contestants?

Bigg Boss 13 has some popular personalities from Bollywood and TV industry, and some not-so-famous artists as contestants. However, looks like most of the contestants going inside the house are single.

Amisha Patel, who apparently has a surprise role in this year's Bigg Boss, made a comment suggesting chances of in-house romance. In a promotional video, Amisha is seen telling host Salman Khan that the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 are going inside the house as single, but might come out as doubles.

Although it is not clear in what context exactly Amisha made the comment, it does give rise to speculations that the viewers might witness some love stories inside the house. Also, many of the contestants are extremely good looking and young. In some of the previous seasons also, we had witnessed some much talked about romance inside the house between contestants.

Some of the most well-known celebs in Bigg Boss 13 are Koena Mitra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Abu Malik. Others include Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz.

Bigg Boss 13, which starts from September 29, will have its finale after just its four weeks, but the show will continue for two more months.