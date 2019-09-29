It has been quite a while since Salman Khan's blockbuster Bharat released. But Salman does not seem to have forgotten that Priyanka Chopra had walked out of his film. The actor was recently offered a film with Priyanka Chopra as the prospective lady, but Salman Khan promptly refused it.

The film in question is Prabhudheva's Radhe which is scheduled to release on Eid 2020. The makers wanted to rope in Priyanka Chopra but Salman gave a strict no. A Deccan Chronicle report stated, "Bhai plays a cop in the Eid 2020 release as well as in Dabangg 3. This would be back-to-back releases where Salman plays a cop. To avoid a sense of sameness, his team members suggested Priyanka Chopra, since she has no films on hand after The Sky Is Pink releases in October."

The report further stated that the makers then suggested the names of either Jacqueline Fernandez or Katrina Kaif and Salman might have decided to pair up with Katrina Kaif again.

After Priyanka Chopra had chosen The Sky is Pink over Bharat, a miffed Salman Khan had taken several jibes at her in various press conferences and interviews. At the wrap-up party of The Sky is Pink, Priyanka had indirectly revealed why she chose this film and not the others.

In a video that had gone viral, Priyanka had said, "Everyone questions my judgment – why not this tent-pole, potboiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother." When the people present at the party asked what those 'potboilers' are, she chose to just laugh it off.

However, the actress recently told Mid-Day, "The only thing I'd say is that if there was a reaction required you'd have had it by now. Salman is amazing. I've always admired him. He came for Nick (Jonas) and my reception, we went to his house, I'm really close to his sister (Arpita Khan). So, there's never an issue with him."