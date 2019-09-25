In July, Zaira Wasim's decision of quitting Bollywood had sparked a nation-wide debate. In her Facebook post, she had said that the film industry had damaged her relationship with Allah. And for the very first time, her The Sky Is Pink co-star Priyanka Chopra has finally opened up about the matter.

"It's a personal choice. Who are we to dictate what someone should and shouldn't do? She is an amazing actor who has done incredible work. We will always wish her the best," Priyanka Chopra told Mid-Day in an interview.

She added, "I've spoken to her many times, but not about her decision to quit films. That's none of my business. She's an amazing artist but maybe it was time for her."

The Sky Is Pink is a film based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, and her parents. Zaira Wasim is playing Aisha Chaudhary in the film, while Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Suresh Saraf essay important roles. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie is scheduled for worldwide release on October 11.