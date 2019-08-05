Social media is flooded with mixed reactions ever since the Narendra Modi government announced the decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. While many are calling the decision to revoke the special status given to Kashmir as 'long overdue, welcome move', there are many who are calling it 'forceful and unconstitutional'. Bollywood celebs like Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tandon too have reacted strongly. Take a look.

Kangana Ranaut: Scrapping of article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of terrorism free nation, I have been emphasising on this for the longest time, and I knew if any one could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr Modi, he is not only a visionary he has the required courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality ... I congratulate entire Bharat including JnK on this historic day, we are together looking at a very bright future

Pooja Bedi: If we wish 2 C a terror free #Kashmir ,a bustling thriving Kashmir we can buy&invest in, that no longer financially drains the rest of th country, this is clearly a step in that direction. 54% of j&k revenue came from Central Grant's according to this report.#KashmirIntegrated

Kunal Kohli: The argument that the scrapping of #Article370 #Article35A is unconstitutional doesn't hold.If at a time it was fair to apply it,It's fair to remove it when it isn't working. It was never meant to be permanent. Can't get diff results doing the same thing.

Anupam Kher: The Kashmir solution has begun

Atul Kasbekar: Time to unconditionally back the govt on this decision imo. A huge call has been taken n it needs everyone's support now. I hope we also extend much love n every kind of support to the people of Kashmir so that they feel more n more connected over time. One India. Jai Hind.

Gauahar Khan: What the hell us happening ??? May Allah keep every one safe! In Kashmir

Zaira Wasim: This too shall pass!

Onir: Anxiously waiting to know what's happening in #Kashmir. Can't imagine an entire state being put under this uncertainty. We cannot have another era of violence . Just hoping and praying ... this night of distress is over and clarity and peace would surface. Stand with Kashmir.

Dia Mirza: My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace #KashmirNeedsAttention