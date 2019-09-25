Priyanka Chopra has finally reacted to Salman Khan's multiple jibes at the actress that the superstar had made during promotions of Bharat.

In response to Salman's repeated sarcastic comments on PeeCee, the actress said that she has always admired him, and there is never an issue between them.

"The only thing I'd say is that if there was a reaction required you'd have had it by now. Salman is amazing. I've always admired him. He came for Nick (Jonas) and my reception, we went to his house, I'm really close to his sister (Arpita Khan). So, there's never an issue with him," Priyanka told Mid-Day.

Priyanka was the one who was initially supposed to feature in Bharat opposite Salman. However, the actress had later walked out of the project citing her marriage with Nick Jonas as reason.

This apparently did not go down well with the superstar, who had taken multiple digs at the actress, of course in light manner. During one such promotional events, Salman had first thanked Priyanka for quitting the film as it later went to Katrina Kaif, and had also apparently mocked her for leaving a large scale movie like Bharat for marriage.

"Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floors and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn't be able to work in the film. Now, if Priyanka hadn't left Bharat, how could we have brought Katrina on board," he had said.

"Over Bharat, she chose USA in the 'nick' of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this," Salman had added.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy with the promotions of Dabangg 3 besides Bigg Boss 13, Priyanka is soon going to be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink.