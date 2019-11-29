Indian Idol Season 11, that showcases the singing talents from across the country, has been receiving a lot of love from the viewers. The singing reality show has been one of the most-watched TV shows ever since the season kicked started.

Recently, Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey visited the sets to extend their support to the contestants and promote their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The theme of the upcoming week was Mother's Special and hence, the contestants dedicated their songs to their mothers.

While all the stars had a great time listening to the melodious tracks, Kartik got emotional after learning contestant Shahzaan Muzeb's heartwarming story. Shahzaan's rendition of the song, "Surmayi Ankhiyon Mein" from the Kamal Hassan-Sridevi starrer Sadma touched Kartik to the extent that he broke down on sets.

Kartik breaks down

Furthermore, the makers of the show arranged for the screening of a special video byte of Kartik's mother. In the video, Kartik's mother praised his journey from being a Gwalior boy to becoming the youngest heartthrob of Bollywood. The special video left Kartik speechless and he later revealed on the show how his mother battled breast cancer. He also narrated how she used to travel to Mumbai to be by her son's side during his struggling days.

Talking about his experience shooting for the special episode, Kartik told the Times of India: "Shooting for the Mother's Special episode was quite an emotional experience. It brought back all the memories I've had with my mother who has always been a strong pillar of support. I was truly moved by Shahzaan's soul-stirring rendition of Surmayi Ankhiyon Mein, which is one of my favourite songs."

Neha Kakkar on Mother's special episode

Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar said, "It was one of the most special and moving episodes of this season of Indian Idol. I'm very close to my mother but I don't tell her if I'm in stress or something isn't right. All the songs of this episode really moved everyone."