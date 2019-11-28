Ever since the trailer of Kartik Aaryan's Pati, Patni Aur Woh dropped, social media went berserk with after a dialogue from the film had a reference of 'marital rape'. The dialogue was mouthed by Kartik Aaryan in a humorous way but things didn't go well with netizens.

A comical film in no time stirred into a controversial line. Soon after the entire matter went out of proportion the makers chopped the line right away.

At the interviews held for the promotion of the film Kartik Aaryan opened up about the particular marital rape issue that the film faced.

On marital rape dialogue

This dialogue wasn't meant to hurt anyone's sentiments. We never realized until the trailer came out, and decided to remove the dialogue soon. I can understand the issue is sensitive as I am one of the few actors who has done a film on marital rape 'Akashwani' and I understand the gravity of the issue.

Had disclaimer helped in the martial dialogue case

As an actor we do our job and play different roles which are created by the filmmakers. Some filmmaker think that if we put disclaimers in smoking or other scenes like violence, it distracts audience. It is their point of view and they are the makers of their stories so they should take a call whether they should include such warnings for certain scenes or dialogues or not.

On doing comedy films

Comedy films are commercial by heart and I love masala films to an extent that I love to dance on the terrace on songs like 'Ankhon se goli mare 'and 'Dheeme Dheeme'

On thin line between and naughtiness and vulgarity

There is a thin like between naughtiness and vulgarity. Pati, Pati Air Woh doesn't have vulgar scenes its a comedy film and has light moments.The film has moments just like a conversations we have in day to day life and we are not hurting anyone's sentiments. When you see the film you will know how edged out these characters are.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan the film Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.