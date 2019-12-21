Not just John Abraham, even Parched actress Tannishtha Chatterjee had an unpleasant experience while she had come to the show - Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza - to promote her film along with Radhika Apte. Hosted by comedians Krushna Abhishek, Mona Singh, Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh and many others, the show worked on the format of celeb roasting. However, Krushna was not present for the particular episode.

Tannishtha's ordeal

Talking about agreeing to be on the show, she had told Mumbai Mirror, "I had been led to believe that it was going to be a 'Roast' (on Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza). In the West, they cheer your achievements by making fun of them and I was excited about being 'roasted' on a comedy show on a leading national channel. Racism is propagated through such shows."

Tannishtha had revealed that she was called 'kali kalooti' on the show and was even asked if she had been eating a lot of gulab jamuns since childhood. She added that the makers couldn't understand why she was angry and wanted to leave the shoot. She told Mumbai Mirror, "They did not understand why I was angry and told me that if I was offended by any particular dialogue, they would edit it out and mock something else about my features. When I refused to continue, the best they could come up with was, 'Madam exit toh shoot kar lo!"

Krushna's apology

Later, Krushna Abhishek apologised to Tannishthha and said, "If she (Tannishtha) feels offended by something, I apologise from our side. We never want to hurt anyone deliberately. 'Comedy Nights Bachao' is of a roast format. Roast doesn't mean that we say just anything to anyone. I had asked Tannishtha, if she has seen the show, she said she doesn't watch TV as such. So, she has no clue about the show. So I took another example and asked her if she had seen AIB Roast? And she hadn't seen that either. I told her that since it's a roast, there will be some leg pulling, but we don't insult. Had we been insulting, the show won't have come so far. I don't know what hurt Tannishtha, because I wasn't performing then. But I apologise if it has hurt her, though it wasn't a deliberate attempt," reported by Newsminute.