While Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek are making the nation laugh together now, things were not always this good between the two. Competition and rivalry had made them say the worst things about each other at one point in time. However, the two have now called it a truce and even blamed the media for their fall-out.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Krushna had revealed that he was not Kapil's friend. He had said, "Definitely, there are camps. When he was unwell, I was really sad. I don't consider myself among his friends, but I want him to remain in good health. I messaged him after five years. I even told him that we can perform together if you want. He established comedians in the entertainment industry, got them respect. I am not a stand-up comedian. I don't perform with mike like Kapil and Sudesh ji."

Professional rivalry

He had further elaborated on what made the rift get so big between the two. Throwing light on how it all started, Krushna said, "He left Comedy Circus and started his show, which clicked. He was suddenly in the limelight and we were doing Comedy Classes on Life OK. People started telling us why don't we do something similar. He is also a writer and that's his strength. He was everywhere."

"We also wanted to start a big show because of professional rivalry. We came on Colors and he immediately left it. Even Raj Nayak talked about it. Then Bharti and I took over his show. He went to Sony. Preeti (Simoes) signed me once his show got over. Then I signed Drama Company. He exited from Sony. He said that he will return to Sony only when Drama Company finishes. Then he started Family Time With Kapil Sharma. I wanted that to work because of professional rivalry," he added.

However, the two have now let bygones be bygones and are happily basking in the success of Kapil Sharma Show season 2.