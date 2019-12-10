While Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek continue to rule the roost on Indian television together, there was a time when the two did not even see eye to eye. Though the two now call their feud media ignited, Krushna had opened up about the rift in an old interview.

The fallout

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Krushna had revealed that Kapil and Krushna both were on Comedy Circus when Kapil left the show and went to another channel to begin his own show (Comedy Nights with Kapil) on Colors TV.

The show became an instant hit and people started loving it. It soon raked up the TRPs while Krushna was still on Life OK for Comedy Classes. It was then that people started comparing the two shows and even asked Krushna to come up with a similar show. However, writing was never Krushna's strength like Kapil Sharma and thus starting his own show seemed difficult.

However, when an opportunity came his way, Krushna grabbed it and joined Colors TV for the show – Comedy Nights Bachao. The roast format of the show clicked with the audience and it started fairing well. But Kapil left Colors and joined Sony TV.

Kapil began another show - The Kapil Sharma Show season 1 - which again was immensely loved by the audience and the celebrities. Bharti and Krushna tried to save his show on Colors but his absence could not lift up the TRPs again and the show had to go off-air.

When Krushna signed Drama Company on Sony, Kapil got offended and packed up his Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna had revealed that Kapil had decided to come back to Sony only after the channel decided to make Drama Company go off-air. But he came back with Family Time with Kapil Sharma, which unfortunately did not work.

Camps in comedy space

Delving into whether there were camps in the comedy space on TV, Krushna had honestly told HT, "Definitely, there are camps. When he was unwell, I was really sad. I don't consider myself among his friends, but I want him to remain in good health. I messaged him after five years. I even told him that we can perform together if you want. He established comedians in the entertainment industry, got them respect."

Now, a few years down the line, the two are happily working together on The Kapil Sharma Show season 2.