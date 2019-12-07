It looks like Kapil Sharma has yet again found himself in hot waters after he asked Sanjay Dutt about his score of over 300 girlfriends on The Kapil Sharma Show.

When Kapil asked Sanjay to spill some beans about how did he manage to convince so many girls to be with him, the Vaastav actor had said that he still keep a count of his girlfriend. He further joked that his co-star Kriti Sanon could easily be his 309th girlfriend after getting impressed by her performance in Panipat.

While Kapil and Sanjay including the audience laughed out loud over this particular discussion and joke, War actor Dipannita Sharma and other social media users were not so pleased with the joke. She slammed Kapil for making insensitive joke and taking pride in the scores of Dutt's past girlfriends.

"An actor on a show to promote his next release talks about his score of over 300 girlfriends.The host & audience laughs in good jest.What If a woman said the same thing on a show?Would that be a joke too?This basic gender bias is what has always been wrong.The root of all evil," Dipannita wrote on Twitter.

However, there were many people who came out in support of Kapil over Dipannita's outrage against him and said that they didn't really find the joke offensive, vulgar or insensitive in any way.

A few days ago, viewers were unhappy with Kapil for making fun of Archana Puran Singh's body type and throwing nasty comments about her on the show. Post the outrage, Kapil seems to have been trying to tone down his jokes on Archana and had even posted a picture with her on his Instagram as a gesture to show how much he admires her.

An actor on a show to promote his next release talks about his score of over 300 girlfriends.The host & audience laughs in good jest.What If a woman said the same thing on a show?Would that be a joke too?This basic gender bias is what has always been wrong.The root of all evil ! — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) December 5, 2019

It's not so much as double standards as it is male arrogance. They shouldn't talk about the number of women they've dated. It's just cheap to call women a 'score.' I mean what sort of upbringing does one have to make a count of other human beings? Appalling! — Dil Vil (@TheHeartWoman) December 5, 2019

Sorry but i dnt agree wid u. I personally dnt feel tht any person/society wud think wid such cheap mentality. He didnt use any vulgar language or sentence. He said he has dated over 300 girlfriends? Y r u trying to manipulate the sentence for no reason ? — Sowish Raj Kothare (@iamsrk_19) December 6, 2019

What are you even talking about? Do you have any idea that even girls exist who keep scores of how many boyfriends they have? Now whether they want to boast about it on national TV (if they have guts amplified by the opportunity of being a celebrity) or in locker room is personal — Adv Amit Saxena (@amitvsaxenaa) December 7, 2019

Well said @Dipannitasharma...

All these evil deed against women hood happen bcoz of such ill mindset... people make fun of it

shamelessly...the person who says so gets glorified.

Had it been said by a girl,then people would raise questions on her character... — Soumya Speaks (@subhmech) December 7, 2019

Kapil and Sanjay should be apologised publicly for making this type of cheap statement. They don't know what message will come to the society if they make this type of stipid statement. — @Dam (@Ashok87511130) December 7, 2019