Kapil Sharma has been working wonderfully with his show The Kapil Sharma Show 2, garnering massive TRPs every week. No point guessing, it is one of the most loved shows across the globe.

However, there was a time when Kapil hit his lowest point and was embroiled in back-to-back controversies. While the most infamous incident of Kapil was his mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover that resulted in the latter quitting Kapil's show, one of the news that shocked millions of his fans was his alleged misbehaviour with a Marathi actress.

Drunk Kapil Sharma

Back in 2015, it was reported that Kapil, in a drunken state, had tried to get close and even misbehaved with a Marathi actress, Deepali Sayyad, at a party. The bash was the after-party of the International Marathi Film Festival Awards 2015 held at a cruise.

An onlooker had told 9xe.com: "Kapil also tried to get up close and personal with many girls. The scene was embarrassing." Apparently, it was then that the comedian-actor tried to dance with Deepali, who understanding his advances, excused herself.

Deepali although didn't comment whether Kapil misbehaved with her or not, she did confirm that she moved away from the comedian. "Kapil wanted to dance with me but I did not. I moved away," she said before adding, "I don't know Kapil. I prefer to dance with people whom I know. So, I danced with Gutthi and Palak (two famous characters of Comedy Nights)," she had told the portal.

There were also rumours that Kapil misbehaved with Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji and Monali Thakur at the same party.

Although Kapil never clarified whether the accusations were true, post the incident, he took to Twitter hinting that he is not perfect. However, it was Mika Singh's reply on Kapil's post that confirmed something had conspired on the party.