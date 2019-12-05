Here are five extraordinary celebs who would bring more entertainment to the Koffee with Karan episodes.

Sanjay Dutt: He is not called the 'Baba' of the industry for no reason. From his personality, demeanour, voice to statements; everything is pure and honest. Having been through a turmoil of hardships, Sanjay Dutt has emerged as an even stronger and better human being. The man who never minces his words, would it not be fun to see Sanju baba answering those scandalising rapid-fire questions with utmost sincerity?

Diljit Dosanjh: The new poster boy of Dharma, Diljit Dosanjh was a riot the last and the first time he was on the show. Not only did his honest answers strike a chord with the millennials but his unexpected confessions startled many. We would love to have Karan sip some more coffee with Dosanjh.

Ajay Devgn: Well, for starters, he didn't win an Audi for nothing! Not only was Ajay giving it back to Karan on his own show but even gave us a glimpse into another side of his personality which many were not aware of. As much as we loved seeing Ajay with Kajol last time, we would love to see him make a solo appearance in the next season.

Shah Rukh Khan: No Koffee with Karan season feels complete without the 'Badshah of Bollywood' sipping some coffee with his best friend Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan's witty and humorous side goes a notch higher every time he is on the couch. We want Karan to bring back our favourite guest on the show for the next season.

Salman Khan: The first time Salman Khan came on the show, his statements continued to make headlines for several weeks in a row. Karan had confessed that it was difficult to bring Salman to the show as he had declined to be on it several times fearing Karan's bombardment of personal questions. But once he was on the show, his hilarious one-liners, no holds barred chat and Dabangg personality was something we just could not seem to get enough of.