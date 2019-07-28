Sanjay Dutt is one of the A-listers in Bollywood who has never to hide the series of controversial events that occured during his lifetime. Back then, Sanjay was undoubtedly the ladies' man and dated many women in the past. As per the reports, Sanjay has had a fling with almost every actress from his generation. In fact, in one of his old interviews, Sanjay had revealed that he was in three relationships at once.

Over the years, a lot has been said and written about Sanjay Dutt's rumoured and confirmed relationships. Sanjay had once admitted that though he has never interfered with his girlfriends' career, he was possessive in the matter of their clothes.

"I am very possessive about her. She is mine and I don't like her to expose herself on screen," read Sanjay Dutt's quote included by Yasser Usman in Sanjay Dutt Biography. During this time, Sanjay was rumoured to be dating Tina Munim, who is now the wife of Anil Ambani.

Sanjay had even disallowed his wife Richa Sharma from continuing her career in films and loved the fact that she would be waiting for him with food at home.

So when Sanjay was once asked if he was in two separate relationships at the same time, the Bad Boy of Bollywood had no qualms in admitting that he was not just in two but three relationships.

"I was in three relationships at one point of time," Sanjay said and further added, "You need to be clever... one shouldn't know what is happening with the other."

Last year, Rajkumar Hirani had revealed the million dollar secret about how Sanjay Dutt managed to convince so many girls to sleep with him. Hirani said that Sanjay actually conned women by setting up a meeting with his fake mother's grave and was also vengeful after getting dumped by his girlfriends.