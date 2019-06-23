Back in the 80s, Anil Ambani's wife Tina Munim was one of the actresses who made the entire nation go weak in the knees. With films that boasted of her powerful acting skill and charm that pulled everyone to the big screen, Tina remained one of the most bankable stars of back then.

Before she fell-in-love with Anil Ambani and had a long period of courtship before tying the knot, Tina was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sanjay Dutt. There were rumours of Tina trying to separate him from his father and his sisters. To which, Sanjay Dutt had once said in an interview with Stardust, "Tina has never ever tried to take me away from my family. She has always been the one to guide me and force me to go back home to my Dad and sisters even after a fight."

There were also the rumours of Tina Munim dominating Sanjay's life and taking decisions on his behalf. Dutt had said that since he is an emotionally weak man, his mother had a huge influence on his life and post her death, Tina took that place for him. Accepting that she had indeed dominated his life but said that he never allowed her to take or make decisions on his career. He also said that Tina never stopped him from working with arch rivals like Ranjeeta and Poonam Dhillon.

On being asked whether he was happy with Tina's falling career, Sanjay had said, "Frankly, I have never interfered in my girlfriend's career, except in the matter of her clothes. I am very possessive about her. She is mine and I don't like her to expose herself on screen. That's exactly where my interest in her career ends."

Though the duo could not stay together for too long after that, their love-story remains one of the most popular love stories of Bollywood.