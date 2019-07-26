The makers of Yash's upcoming movie KGF 2 will be making an important announcement on Friday, 26 July. Thus making a normal day a special day for the fans of the Rocking Star.

"#KGFChapter2 Update. Stay tuned for an exciting update at 11 AM tomorrow," Hombale Films, the production house, tweeted. It is believed to be about the cast and crew of the multilingual movie.

In the last several months, rumours had claimed that the makers were in talks with Sanjay Dutt and Raveen Tandon to play important roles in KGF 2. The speculations indicate that the deals have been stuck with both the actors and the formal announcement will be made about it on Friday.

It is believed that Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of Inayat Khalil, a Dubai-based Inayat Khalil. Sources close to the team had earlier told The International Business Times that the makers had approached the actor for the first instalment of KGF itself, but things did not fall in place then.

With KGF striking gold at the box office, Sanjay Dutt seems to have shown interest in being part of KGF 2. Coming to Raveena Tandon, she is rumoured to be doing the role of Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in 1981.

The first part of KGF, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, was a landmark movie in Sandalwood as it became the biggest ever hit of all-time. It minted over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.