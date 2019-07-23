There's no second thought that Diljit Dosanjh must have had a blast shooting with Sunny Leone in Arjun Patiala's song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda. And we don't even blame him if the Punjabi singer-turned-actor gets as smitten by Bollywood's new generation Laila as everyone else in this world.

As we all know that when it comes to projecting your feelings to the girl you are crushing on, Diljit is the one person who you can look up to. We all have seen how Diljit would storm Kylie Jenner's Instagram and leave a romantic comment in Punjabi. But when Diljit was seen dancing around Sunny in Crazy Habibi song, she made him blush like a tomato with her magical touch.

So when Diljit came across a meme featuring him and Sunny Leone about that reaction when a girl touch you for the first time, he couldn't resist himself from sharing it on his Instagram timeline.

Arjun Patiala is a comedy film set in Patiala. The quirky film showcases the story of a police officer (Diljit) who is known for his quirky, original and unusual ways to solve crime and how his life changes when he meets a news reporter (Kriti Sanon). The film, which also stars Varun Sharma and directed by Rohit Jugraj, is all set to release on July 26.