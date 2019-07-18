Weddings and divorces grab some of the biggest headlines in the entertainment world. However, few celebs choose to keep their weddings a secret. Let's take a look at five celebs we had no idea were married.

Arijit Singh: The most bankable and loved singer of the recent times, Arijit Singh, has someone at home he croons those melodious songs to. Though Arijit's marital life never made it to the headlines, it recently came to the limelight that the singer apparently has tied the knot twice. As per reports, the singer had first tied the knot with a reality show contestant but, their wedding didn't last long. Many years later in 2014, Singh, tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony with his childhood sweetheart Koel Roy.

Diljit Dosanjh: This might break a million hearts, but, ladies, Diljit Dosanjh is taken. We might not know the name of his wife but the rapper, singer and actor chooses to keep mum every time the talk of troubles in his marital life surfaces. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Diljit had said, "Achi rumour hai(this is a great rumour). I don't have a lot of money to stay in the news, so I'm happy these things are surfacing. I don't speak about my personal life. You can say good or bad things about me, but I won't tolerate if someone says anything about my family."

Radhika Apte: The darling of Netflix and unconventional cinema in India, Radhika Apte, has been married for a long time. Radhika is in a long-distance marriage with London based musician Benedict Taylor. Talking about how they manage the distance, Radhika had said, "There have been times when it turns into a month-and-a-half due to our schedules, but we don't ever stretch it beyond that. If you really want to be with somebody, you make that effort; it automatically becomes a priority. And it's very intuitive, it's what we need, and what we want to do."

Tulip Joshi: Another famous name, Tulip Joshi, is married. Not many know that the actress married Captain Vinod Nair. He served the Indian Army and is now the owner of Kimmaya Consulting, which is reportedly a million-dollar company.

Shekhar Ravjiani: Singer and composer, Shekhar Ravjiani, is married too. The dapper-looking musician is married to Chhaya Ravjiani and the couple has an adorable daughter named Bipasha.