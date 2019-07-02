Sunny Leone is on the receiving end over her comment on Mumbai rains. A section of netizens has harshly reacted to her casual tweet when the commercial capital of India is witnessing one of the heaviest monsoon spells in recent years.

"Is it Raining?? Didn't notice #SunnyLeone #MumbaiRains [sic]," Sunny Leone tweeted. People are upset with her post as they feel that the actress is ignorant and being insensitive towards the current situation in Mumbai.

Netizens are using harsh language to condemn her post. However, many might not have noticed that there is an emoji with face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye, which might mean that she is just teasing people.

At least 16 people have been killed in the heavy rains in Mumbai for five consecutive days. Train, bus and other transport service have also been hit.

The Maharashtra government has declared a holiday due to the unprecedented rain. "In the light of IMD's prediction, we had declared a holiday in schools and colleges last night and for offices in the morning. The police department and disaster Management under BMC are alert and helping people. Barring a few places, overall traffic has been under control," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is closely monitoring the situation, said.

Coming back to Sunny Leone, the actress, who started her career in Bollywood with Jism 2, has a couple of interesting movies in her hands. She is doing special songs in Hindi flick Arjun Patiala and Malayalam film Madhura Raja and playing the female lead in films like Veeramadevi (Tamil), Helen (multilingual) and Koka Kola (Telugu).