More than 20 people were killed in two separate incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai's Malad East and Kalyan early on Tuesday, July 2.

A compound wall collapsed on hutments in the Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall, killing 18 people. The incident happened at around 2 am today, following which the National Disaster Response Force along with the fire brigade and police reached the spot.

During the rescue operations, a woman and a child have been located under the debris. The injured have been admitted to a trauma centre in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai and at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those killed in the wall crash.

Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured.

₹5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased.

In a separate incident, a wall of a school crashed upon two adjacent houses in Kalyan near Mumbai, killing three, including a three-year-old boy, at around 12:30 am on Tuesday. Four people trapped under the debris were rescued with the help of locals, police and fire brigade.

Mumbai is witnessing one of the heaviest monsoon spell this season, as the city received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The government has declared a public holiday for Mumbai on Tuesday, in the wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai on Tuesday. "The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks. Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation," said Brijesh Singh, the official spokesperson of the state government.

The BMC also announced that the Central, Western and Harbour railway lines will not be functional on certain routes on Tuesday.

At least 1,000 people were evacuated from Kurla, to prevent any untoward incident due to the overflowing of Mithi river, tweeted BMC.