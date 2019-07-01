Live

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai for the fourth day on Monday (June 1), leaving the city waterlogged with cancellation and delay in trains. The train speed on the Western railway line was restricted to 30 km/h to ensure safety.

Waterlogging has been reported in several low-lying areas including Sion, Dadar and Malad, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "active monsoon conditions over the west coast."

The IMD has also predicted intermittent rains in the next 48 hours in the city.

A 30-year-old man died due to electrocution at his own house in Govandi on Sunday. Four people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in the city on Friday as well.

Here are the latest Updates on Mumbai rains:

