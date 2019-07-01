Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai for the fourth day on Monday (June 1), leaving the city waterlogged with cancellation and delay in trains. The train speed on the Western railway line was restricted to 30 km/h to ensure safety.
Waterlogging has been reported in several low-lying areas including Sion, Dadar and Malad, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "active monsoon conditions over the west coast."
The IMD has also predicted intermittent rains in the next 48 hours in the city.
A 30-year-old man died due to electrocution at his own house in Govandi on Sunday. Four people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in the city on Friday as well.
Here are the latest Updates on Mumbai rains:
Live Updates
Santacruz and Colaba got 92 mm rains in the last 24 hours
Last 24 hours both Santacruz & Colaba got 92mm rains. Already raining in northern suburbs & Palghar district and more heavy rains to come for rest of Mumbai and Thane. Next heavy showers will come within hour. #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Weather (@IndianWeather_) July 1, 2019
Western railway help desk number for passenger inquiry
Western Railway releases help desk numbers for passenger inquiry, in the light of water-logging at Palghar railway station. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/t0XQRDl8fS— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019
Water logged roads in Mumbai
Condition near Kings Circle station towards Sion Hospital.......it's more than bad#MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLive pic.twitter.com/RsSV2tVr0x— Zak!!!! (@ZakiShaikh1993) July 1, 2019
#MumbaiRainsLive See Road Blockage with Water in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/RgQlsRmWjW— Er Preety Sharma (@raman579sharma) July 1, 2019
Location specific rainfall in the last 4 hours
Mumbai location specific rainfall in last 4 hrs...— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 1, 2019
Intense rainfall in many pockets and wide spread both in city as well Suburbs ....
Panvel, Chembur, Malad continues to get the heavy spells pic.twitter.com/MfBTo1GGoi
High tides at Versova
Situation at the Mira Road station in Mumbai
The man-made waterfall at the entrance of Mira Road station. This is after the new roof installed recently! @the_hindu @THMumbai @WesternRly #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #rain pic.twitter.com/xuBfYGvmSC— Ashish Rukhaiyar (@ashishrukhaiyar) July 1, 2019
Intense rainfall continues in Mumbai
#MumbaiRainsLive: #MumbaiRains get intense again. https://t.co/PwqVQR91Dv— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 1, 2019
Rescheduled or terminated trains on the Western railway
#WRUpdates. Passengers may kindly note further rescheduling / short termination & change in departing/originating station of trains due to heavy water logging on tracks at Palghar in morning hours. pic.twitter.com/5WBiuK2K06— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019
Regular inspection at the Borivali-Mira Road-Virar section
With a view to closely monitor the situation in Borivali-Mira Road- Virar section due to #MumbaiRains & high tides, regular inspection is being done by Shri V K Tripathi, AGM WR. Sr Officers are keeping close watch on improving the situation. #Alert #WRUpdates #mumbaimonsoon pic.twitter.com/LwbIzSahLW— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019