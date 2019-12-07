Bagging a chance to play a heroine in a film is all about luck by chance, in case you don't belong to a prominent family from the industry or any other field. Such was the luck by chance actress Kiara Alia Advani had in her life. The actress, before making her debut in Bollywood, has done something very different and a job that not many young women would be ready to do.

Kiara worked in a play and daycare centre where she used to teach rhymes, alphabets and other preschool things to kids. She even used to change their diapers when it is was necessary. The actress, in a recent interview revealed that she loves kids and spends quality time with kids whenever she feels stressed.

Apparently, she would going to the school by 7 am and also, that it is going to be very special when her own kid is born. This is shocking news to many of her fans who did not know about this at all.

The actress made her debut with comedy-drama Fugly in 2014 in which she was featured Mohit Marwah, Jimmy Sheirgill and others. She came to limelight after playing Sakshi in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story with Sushant Singh Rajput. Also, being part of Lust Stories has changed her career too. In between, she has been part of two films in Telugu. She is currently basking on the success of her recent flick Kabir Singh in which she is seen playing Preeti.

Also, Kiara Advani has Good Newwz in her kitty for which she has paired up with Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated for release on December 27. Besides this, the actress has Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershah. Kiara is definitely the most happening actress in Bollywood now.