After what happened at the song launch of Judgemental Hai Kya between Kangana Ranaut and a journalist, it was expected that things might not remain smooth between Kangana and the film's producer Ekta Kapoor. While Ekta had said that Kangana and she would team up again, it seems far from happening anytime soon.

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have had a fall-out and it's not going to be mended anytime soon. "Ekta is from the industry and knows how it works. She has always made it a point to be polite and friendly with the media and with the industry. Kangana's needless outburst did affect the film and Ekta is miffed about that," says a Deccan Chronicle report.

Though the film has been liked by the critics, it failed to bring a huge crowd to the theatres. And Ekta feels the film couldn't reach the success it destined to reach at. Even at the success bash of the film, Ekta Kapoor was nowhere to be seen.

At the song launch of Judgemental Hai Kya, while Kangana had accused a journalist of maligning her and launching a smear campaign against her. "Justin, tum toh humare dushman ban gaye ho yaar....badi gandi batein likhte ho. Tum kitna ganda sochte ho! Tum itni gandi soch rakhte ho. You are bashing my film Manikarnika. Have I made a mistake in making that film? You are calling me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism. Is it a mistake to make such a film?" Kangana had said. The journalist had lashed back at Ranaut for levelling fake accusations on him saying, "This is not the right way to intimidate a journalist just because you are at such a powerful position." The event got so heated up that the makers had to issue a written apology towards the team.

Following which The Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India had decided to boycott Kangana and had written, "We, as a guild, have collectively decided to boycott Ms Ranaut and not give her any media coverage. Rest assured, we will not let this matter affect 'Judgementall Hai Kya' in any manner and will be supportive of your film and other cast members, barring Ms Ranaut."

From Akshay Kumar to Rishi Kapoor, many celebs spoke up about the incident. Akshay Kumar had said, "Hame aapki bohot zarurat hai (We all need you). I believe that we can reach out to people and express our opinions through the media. I hope this misunderstanding gets solved. I am not too clued in into this matter because I was in London. It is unfortunate, but I hope everything gets solved."