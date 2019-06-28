Let's take a look at some of the most popular male actors of Ekta Kapoor's shows, then and now.

Amar Upadhyay: Amar Upadhyay gained maximum love and popularity for his portrayal of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Hiten Tejwani: First seen in Ghar Ek Mandir, Hiten became a household name with his portrayal of Pratham in Kutumb.

Ram Kapoor: Before Ram Kapoor won our hearts with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, he was seen as the powerful Mr Walia in Kasam Se and as Rahul in Ghar Ek Mandir.

Varun Badola: Varun Badola emerged as the actor to look out for with his portrayal of a mentally-challenged man, Neeraj, in Koshish Ek Aashaa. Desh Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Astitiva Ek Prem Kahani, were the other shows which made people sit upright and notice his immaculate acting skills.

Hussain Kuwajerwala: Hussain stole a million hearts with his portrayal of Sumit Wadhwa in Kumkum.

Rajeev Khandelwal: Rajeev Khandelwal emerged as an overnight sensation with his show – Kahi To Hoga. His to-die-for looks and magnetic personality became the talk-of-the-town.

Aman Verma: With his phenomenal acting skills and powerful voice, Aman Verma was one of the most popular TV personalities back then. Though we don't get to see him that often now, but, his popularity hasn't lessened a bit.

Kiran Karmakar: Kiran played the role of Om Agrawal in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and helped in making the show an iconic one on the Indian screen.

Cezanne Khan: Every year, rumours of Cezanne Khan joining Bigg Boss makes news but, every year, we are left disappointed. Not only was Cezanne Khan immensely loved by the ladies but his hairstyle too emerged as a rage back then among the boys. While his fans in the country were left yearning for more, the actor went back to his hometown in Pakistan where he did a number of popular TV shows.

Ronit Roy: Ronit Roy's portrayal of the ruthless Mr Bajaj made women go weak in their knees. Though Ronit Roy continues to dominate the small-screen with various web-series, his role as Mr Bajaj will probably remain his most popular roles ever.